Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $320.84 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of AT&T worth $320,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

