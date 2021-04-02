Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $348.15 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,521 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Parker-Hannifin worth $348,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 144,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,984,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Shares of PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.64 and its 200-day moving average is $262.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

