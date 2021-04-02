Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $419.11 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186,543 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.86% of Arch Capital Group worth $419,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.