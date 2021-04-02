Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $420.92 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.89% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $420,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 714.7% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $54.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -201.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

