Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $452.72 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,039,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of IHS Markit worth $452,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFO opened at $99.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

