Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.04% of Camden Property Trust worth $295,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,586,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,652.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after purchasing an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

CPT stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $113.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

