Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,405,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Fastenal worth $410,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

