Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,487,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Linde worth $391,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,314,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $280.84 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $159.41 and a 12 month high of $283.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.59.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

