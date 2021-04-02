Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 104,326 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 6.50% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $395,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

