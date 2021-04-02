Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 488,625 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.27% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $232,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,524,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,638,000 after acquiring an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 291.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 265,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,228,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 249,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $47.47.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.