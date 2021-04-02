Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,545 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.90% of MSCI worth $331,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,220,000 after purchasing an additional 82,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $428.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.23. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.29 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

