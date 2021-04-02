Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,824 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $319,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

NYSE PNC opened at $177.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,170 shares of company stock worth $1,106,264. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

