Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,815 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Honeywell International worth $336,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

