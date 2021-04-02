Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 38,911 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,884,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.25% of The Howard Hughes worth $227,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $97.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

