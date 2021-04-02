Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 639,910 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,246,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639,910 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.53% of CyrusOne worth $310,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 29.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 526,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,871,000 after purchasing an additional 92,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $69.58 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

