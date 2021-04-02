Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,814,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,159,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of Apartment Income REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,991,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,463,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,012,000.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms recently commented on AIRC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

