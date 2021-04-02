Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Chubb worth $281,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,250,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.