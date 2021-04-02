Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,945 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.27% of TransUnion worth $428,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,166 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.