Principal Millennials Index ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GENY)

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

GENY stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.

