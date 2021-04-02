Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,672 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 286.1% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,745,000 after buying an additional 516,655 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 287.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 319.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,261,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $377,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Apple by 260.8% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 455,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 329,386 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day moving average of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

