Privatix (PRIX) Market Cap Hits $122,753.69

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Privatix has a market capitalization of $122,753.69 and $33,325.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00054344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 783.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00678421 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00070222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028665 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Coin Trading

