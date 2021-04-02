Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the February 28th total of 327,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on PROF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

PROF opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $417.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

