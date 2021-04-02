Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading 2% Higher

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$25.70. 16,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 56,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.74. The company has a market cap of C$521.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 18.99.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.5095823 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

