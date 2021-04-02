Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0315 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai token can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Pai Token Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,739,348,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,536,257,471 tokens. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

