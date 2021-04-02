Project-X Price Tops $166,361.94 on Major Exchanges (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Project-X has a market capitalization of $13,020.15 and approximately $949.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project-X coin can currently be bought for $166,361.94 or 2.80011755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project-X has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00069394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00291127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.00762433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Project-X Coin Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

