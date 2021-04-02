ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.39

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and traded as high as $6.72. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 1,556,902 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 284,605 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 798,966 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

