Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0242 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $113.49 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 91.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,680,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

