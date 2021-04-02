PTON (PTON) Market Cap Reaches $619,825.72

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, PTON has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $619,825.72 and approximately $1,774.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00052671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,059% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00662164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028024 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

