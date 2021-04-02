Public Mint Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

