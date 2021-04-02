PumaPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $506,961.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. PumaPay has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $506,961.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00054643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.00 or 0.00678766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028741 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.