Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.66 billion and approximately $219.08 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 860.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.77 or 0.00682393 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028269 BTC.

Pundi X Token Profile

NPXS is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

