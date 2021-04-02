Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $56,627.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $22.11 million and $56,627.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00064753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00331121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.25 or 0.00751116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00089485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

