Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Short Interest Up 32.6% in March

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.40 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,608,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

