PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 101.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 333.7% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $283,332.12 and approximately $1,482.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,270.65 or 0.99491423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00097003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001260 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001642 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.