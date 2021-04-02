Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.