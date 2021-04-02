PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.78% of PVH worth $119,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PVH by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PVH by 520.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 148,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CL King lowered PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

