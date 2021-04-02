Pylon Network Tops One Day Volume of $2,570.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $2,570.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network token can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00005623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00053251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,124.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00671879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00070132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00028240 BTC.

Pylon Network Token Profile

Pylon Network is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

