Pyrk (PYRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $254,253.56

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $254,253.56 and $11,820.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007480 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.