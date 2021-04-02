Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $12.57 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $12.57 or 0.00021045 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $28,269.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00065773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00293612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.26 or 0.00743700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009971 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,015 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

