Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $54.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

