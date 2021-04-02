Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Illumina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the life sciences company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.35.

Illumina stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.74. Illumina has a twelve month low of $254.16 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,794,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $206,668,000 after acquiring an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,451,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

