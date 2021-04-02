Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for FVCBankcorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FVCBankcorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 in the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.