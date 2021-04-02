Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.10.

Shares of CNI opened at $117.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

