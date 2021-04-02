Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $797.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

