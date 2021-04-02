Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CorMedix Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CorMedix in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRMD. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. CorMedix has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $324.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

