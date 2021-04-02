Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Cut by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

