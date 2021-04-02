Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Edison International Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edison International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

