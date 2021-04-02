Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Raised by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMST. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

HMST opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.