Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Increased by Raymond James (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 283,506 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

