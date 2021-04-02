Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HYFM. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

HYFM stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

